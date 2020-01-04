SportsNews71.com England Cricket Bans Football As Warm-up Activity After Rory Burns' Injury: Report https://t.co/GIxa2S5Dx5 1 day ago विनय मिश्रा RT @ZeeNews: England ban football as cricket warm-up activity after Rory Burns's injury https://t.co/e2mc9OKNgB 1 day ago Zee News England ban football as cricket warm-up activity after Rory Burns's injury https://t.co/e2mc9OKNgB 1 day ago Dave Prior RT @TheCricketGeek: Assuming this is a full list of football injuries for England cricketers, worth looking at the numbers. Since June 2008… 2 days ago Chris Fisher Following the injuries from playing football, this could be a new warm up for the England cricket team https://t.co/VYQyHRCp60 2 days ago Times of News England ban football warm-ups after Rory Burns injury https://t.co/KFRNcdDlEg 2 days ago SPORTS 4 ALL England see sense and BAN stars from playing football in warm ups after Rory Burns injury https://t.co/7nVxRLDxhd https://t.co/7EHfJnvklE 2 days ago J - Hughes RT @nlevett: I’m sorry but losing England cricket players by playing football in a warm up is crazy. Appropriate preparation for context? A… 2 days ago