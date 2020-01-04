Global  

England ban football as cricket warm-up activity after Rory Burns's injury

Saturday, 4 January 2020
The England cricket team has decided to ban football as a warm-up activity before training sessions after they lost the services of opener Rory Burns for the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to a left ankle injury. 
England ban football warm-ups as part of training session before cricket matches

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 3 (ANI): England's management on Friday decided that football will not be played as a warm-up before cricket matches.
England batsman Rory Burns ruled out for remainder of South Africa Test series after picking up injury playing football

Rory Burns has been ruled out for the rest of England’s Test series in South Africa after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle. England’s opening...
