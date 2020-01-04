Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Take him", "£5m" - Some Sheffield United fans make feelings clear amid player exit link

Football FanCast Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United fans have made their feelings clear on midfielder Ravel Morrison after he was linked with a move to Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

"Rather have Ricky Holmes on bench" - Many SUFC fans discuss player who was "passenger" vs City

Many Sheffield United fans on Twitter have been discussing forward Callum Robinson's display in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.
Football FanCast

"Our worst Chansiri-era signing" - Lots of Sheffield Wednesday fans slam "inept" player

Sheffield Wednesday fans blast Jacob Murphy following their 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.