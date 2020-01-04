"Take him", "£5m" - Some Sheffield United fans make feelings clear amid player exit link

Sheffield United fans have made their feelings clear on midfielder Ravel Morrison after he was linked with a move to Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources "Rather have Ricky Holmes on bench" - Many SUFC fans discuss player who was "passenger" vs City Many Sheffield United fans on Twitter have been discussing forward Callum Robinson's display in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Football FanCast 4 days ago



"Our worst Chansiri-era signing" - Lots of Sheffield Wednesday fans slam "inept" player Sheffield Wednesday fans blast Jacob Murphy following their 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Football FanCast 5 days ago





Tweets about this