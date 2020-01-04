8 changes, unseen youngster starts: The Newcastle XI Steve Bruce must pick - opinion Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Newcastle should make several changes for their trip to League One Rochdale and could hand a debut to Owen Bailey due to defensive injuries 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newcastle United News 8 changes, unseen youngster starts: The Newcastle XI Steve Bruce must pick - opinion https://t.co/z881k56o81 4 days ago