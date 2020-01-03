Football: Wellington Phoenix edge Central Coast Mariners to keep unbeaten run alive

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wellington Phoenix 2Central Coast Mariners 1 Job done for the Wellington Phoenix, though it was a lot harder than it needed to be.The Phoenix eventually prevailed 2-1 over the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday night, but were... Wellington Phoenix 2Central Coast Mariners 1 Job done for the Wellington Phoenix, though it was a lot harder than it needed to be.The Phoenix eventually prevailed 2-1 over the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday night, but were... 👓 View full article

