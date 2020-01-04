Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The Blues are looking to progress to the FA Cup fourth road and make inroads into a competition that they’ve previously won eight times. Chelsea FC were held to a 1-1 draw with […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest in FA Cup appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

r.Cup Aims To Curb Single-Use Plastic Waste At Concerts [Video]r.Cup Aims To Curb Single-Use Plastic Waste At Concerts

Michael Martin, the founder of r.Cup, spoke with Mary McGuire about his push to reduce waste at music concerts and sporting events (4:00). WCCO 4 Weekends – Dec. 7, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:00Published

The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase [Video]The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase

Welcome to the COPA90 Showcase, where we curate our favourite films covering the best of global supporter cultureTo mark Armistice Day 2019, Nottingham Forest Supporters Group, Forza Garibaldi,..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 14:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Struggling' - Pundit makes Chelsea v Nottingham Forest prediction

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest | The Reds go to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face the Blues in the third round of the FA Cup
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Football.londonBBC Local News

Chelsea news: £34 million Dembele bid, Azpilicueta's message and January deal nearing completion

Chelsea news: £34 million Dembele bid, Azpilicueta's message and January deal nearing completionThe latest news from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea prepare to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Football.london


Tweets about this

NottmForestNews

Nottm Forest news Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest in FA Cup (The Sport Review) https://t.co/RCLbcW12mT 2 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup https://t.co/0yPFwfVTyz https://t.co/bVa8vaJYnw 3 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest in FA Cup https://t.co/LPzMayqCfg https://t.co/pcwr3oas3n 3 hours ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup https://t.co/4ebo0kcz8q https://t.co/zLqrCn553U 6 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Michael #Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Chelsea FC - The Sport Review #ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/fpSPZLWaUQ 2 days ago

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham https://t.co/JqUq3CsghR https://t.co/RKPJo8ZmC4 3 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Everton https://t.co/FcO5QnXaAM https://t.co/vzVUY9GR9I 3 days ago

WRadigo

Unemployed Professor Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Man United Former Red Devils striker Michael Owen is backing Arsen… https://t.co/TcWure8M9G 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.