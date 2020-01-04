Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is confident that Arsenal will beat Championship leaders Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday night. The Gunners haven’t won the FA Cup since Arsene Wenger stood down as their manager following their last success in the competition in 2016-17. Arsenal are the FA Cup’s most decorated […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview 01:18

 A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

FA Cup: Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener for Arsenal against Leeds United

Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener from close range for Premier League Arsenal at home to Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.
BBC Sport

Arsenal vs Leeds: United make a statement before Gunners' class eventually tells in FA Cup tie

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: The visitors didn't just look like a Premier League side but one actually ready to consolidate their place there if they get back, yet...
Independent Also reported by •BBC Local News

