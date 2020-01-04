Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Eighteen teams are bidding to make it through to the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, and a step closer to a game against a WSL giant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners [Video]Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners. Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time. while Rapinoe was named the second ever women's Ballon d'Or winner. The 64th..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup third round: 10 of the most shocking giant killings ever, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal

The oldest competition in football returns this weekend as clubs from all over the country prepare for the third round of the FA Cup. Live on talkSPORT we have...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Leeds United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Monday night. The Gunners recorded their first Premier League...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

syukazizz

Syukri Abdul Aziz Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants… https://t.co/ma80pbMyx2 4 minutes ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants… https://t.co/Qa0TpqhxVi 13 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants… https://t.co/wUoHM6pmdY 22 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants… https://t.co/TfZBRNfCSU 22 minutes ago

GrahamRBates

Graham Bates Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants https://t.co/JjJWvfvSYD 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants - BBC Sport… https://t.co/x8KDQOxY7z 2 hours ago

RobertR61157686

Robert Reid BBC Sport - Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants https://t.co/IaikK9mhir 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Women's FA Cup third round: Southampton's eight-time winners among sides bidding to join WSL giants - BBC News… https://t.co/XMBepdg6Vn 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.