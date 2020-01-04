Jose Mourinho reveals the Tottenham moment that made him fall in love with the FA Cup

Spurs Addict José Mourinho Reveals Why He Thinks Liverpool Are the Best Team in the World | https://t.co/CXq8caerbu #COYS https://t.co/bR4dzeHnh4 2 days ago ASANLU OF ISANLU ISIN RT @MailSport: Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld reveals that feeling wanted by new boss Jose Mourinho inspired him to sign new £150,000-a-w… 4 days ago MailOnline Sport Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld reveals that feeling wanted by new boss Jose Mourinho inspired him to sign new £15… https://t.co/99JEsRQuwY 4 days ago Kev Alderweireld reveals feeling wanted by Mourinho inspired new contract Nothing to do with the £150k a week then? https://t.co/y6SWcgjtPA 4 days ago SBOBET Toby Alderweireld reveals that Jose Mourinho was a decisive factor in signing a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.… https://t.co/5SF3OzGdF0 4 days ago DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho reveals plans for ‘intelligent’ window https://t.co/5AJ4z1o3iz https://t.co/3M5JcMiDGA 4 days ago SportsGridUK Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho reveals plans for 'intelligent' January window https://t.co/sxxdZt9Gg6 4 days ago Al-haji Ismail Alderweireld reveals feeling wanted by Mourinho inspired new contract https://t.co/FHOoTSQbDD 4 days ago