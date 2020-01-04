🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @HTSportsNews: Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda lost at the nationals. https://t.co/UhI9c7jSF0 33 minutes ago

Perumal RT @IExpressSports: Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to seal their places in the Indian team for the Asian Cha… 1 hour ago

Chandra bhu RT @news24tvchannel: Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist @SakshiMalik in trials @Olympics @NBCOlympics @Tokyo2020 https://t.co/aKwhUhgA… 1 hour ago

HT Sports Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda lost at the nationals. https://t.co/UhI9c7jSF0 1 hour ago

News24 India Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist @SakshiMalik in trials @Olympics @NBCOlympics @Tokyo2020 https://t.co/aKwhUhgAnL 2 hours ago

SportsGridUK Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi in trials https://t.co/KDXf6loxk5 https://t.co/LHfyECFnxv 2 hours ago

Hindustan Times Sonam Malik shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik in trials https://t.co/RaUhjtIwIe 2 hours ago