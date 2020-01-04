I-League: Real Kashmir aim to freeze Mohun Bagan at home

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) A much energised Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) would be looking for their second successive victory in the ongoing I-League season when they host Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in Srinagar on Sunday. RKFC had registered their first victory of the season, defeating defending champions Chennai City 2-1 at the TRC Turf Ground here on December 26.


