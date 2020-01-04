Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Won't comment on CAA without having proper knowledge on it: Virat Kohli

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he will not comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without having proper knowledge about the law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Don't want to make 'irresponsible' comments on CAA, says Kohli

Guwahati, Jan 4 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday insisted that he doesn't want to be irresponsible while talking on the sensitive Citizenship...
Sify


Tweets about this

ErDkLive

डी.के. ⏺ RT @ani_digital: Won't comment on CAA without having proper knowledge on it: Virat Kohli Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/jY2SOxHrZs https:/… 5 seconds ago

Shahzaan_

Kambakhto RT @dostam_comrade: @imVkohli said - Won't comment on CAA without having proper knowledge on it. . Meanwhile he is the only one who unders… 1 minute ago

dostam_comrade

आज़ाद परिंदे @imVkohli said - Won't comment on CAA without having proper knowledge on it. . Meanwhile he is the only one who un… https://t.co/4e9nQCA7Jf 12 minutes ago

anuragteddy

Anurag RT @aliusmani: Me: Won't comment on Cricket without having proper knowledge on it 12 minutes ago

aliusmani

Ali Yawer Usmani Me: Won't comment on Cricket without having proper knowledge on it 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.