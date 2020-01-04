Broad, Anderson lift England as South Africa slips to 60-3

Cape Town, Dec 31 (IANS) England coach Chris Silverwood has hinted that either of veterans James Anderson or Stuart Broad might be dropped for the second Test...

Stuart Broad finds his stride as England fight back in second Test against South Africa England 269, South Africa 60-3: Broad clicked into gear to take two wickets on the morning of the second day with support from partner-in-crime James Anderson to...

Independent 51 minutes ago



