Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dismisses Robin van Persie Criticism (Video)

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Following Manchester United’s defeat away to Arsenal on the first day of the year, former Manchester United (and Arsenal) player Robin van Persie criticized manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for smiling after a game like that. The Norwegian was rather scathing as he responded to the man that once inherited his shirt number at the club. […]

Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dismisses Robin van Persie Criticism (Video)
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals midfielder Paul Pogba requires surgery on his injured ankle and could be out for three or four weeks.

Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

VIDEO SHOWS: OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER TALKING ABOUT FRENCH MIDFIELDER PAUL POGBA AND HIS INJURED ANKLE RESENDING WITH FULL SHOT LIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 3, 2020) (MUTV -

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says former Manchester United forward Robin van Persie "does not have the right" to criticise his management style.
