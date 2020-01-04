Global  

Paul Pogba: Manchester United ‘offered’ Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in swap deals as Real Madrid and Juventus battle to sign midfielder

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Manchester United could land either Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in a player-plus-cash exchange, as both Real Madrid and Juventus step up their efforts to sign Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has continuously been linked with a move away and has just 18 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, Juventus […]
News video: Is Pogba case like Vieira's Arsenal exit?

Is Pogba case like Vieira's Arsenal exit? 01:04

 The uncertainty over Paul Pogba's Manchester United future is similar to the departure of Patrick Vieira to Juventus, says former Arsenal player Justin Hoyte.

Man United could sign German midfielder in Paul Pogba deal – report

Manchester United could sign Toni Kroos if Paul Pogba moves to Real Madrid in a cash-plus-player deal, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting...
The Sport Review Also reported by •WorldNewsDaily Star

Pogba absent again despite Solskjaer expecting him to face Arsenal

Paul Pogba is once again missing from the Manchester United squad to face Arsenal despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying on Tuesday that he expected the...
SoccerNews.com


