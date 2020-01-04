Paul Pogba: Manchester United ‘offered’ Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in swap deals as Real Madrid and Juventus battle to sign midfielder
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Manchester United could land either Toni Kroos or Adrien Rabiot in a player-plus-cash exchange, as both Real Madrid and Juventus step up their efforts to sign Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has continuously been linked with a move away and has just 18 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, Juventus […]
