A-League Review: Retre scores twice as Sydney FC open up nine-point lead

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Paulo Retre scored a first-half brace as Sydney FC held on to beat Adelaide United 2-1 and move nine points clear at the top of the A-League table. In the week that he signed a contract extension with the league leaders, Retre’s double put Sydney in command at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium before Riley McGree pulled […]

The post A-League Review: Retre scores twice as Sydney FC open up nine-point lead appeared first on Soccer News.
