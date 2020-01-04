Paulo Retre scored a first-half brace as Sydney FC held on to beat Adelaide United 2-1 and move nine points clear at the top of the A-League table. In the week that he signed a contract extension with the league leaders, Retre’s double put Sydney in command at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium before Riley McGree pulled […] The post A-League Review: Retre scores twice as Sydney FC open up nine-point lead appeared first on Soccer News.

