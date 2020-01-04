Global  

NFL wild-card weekend: Is Tom Brady playing in his final game with the Patriots?

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The NFL wild-card weekend features four big matchups. Here is a glance at the key issues of each game.
News video: Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future 01:58

 Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

2020 NFL playoffs, bold predictions for wild-card round: Will this be Tom Brady's final game with Patriots?

Will this weekend mark the final time that we'll see Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform?
CBS Sports

Patriots fans should fear Ryan Tannehill upstaging Tom Brady in Titans wild card game

Patriots fans should fear Ryan Tannehill upstaging Tom Brady in Titans wild card gameRyan Tannehill and Tom Brady go head-to-head as the Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots in their wild card NFL clash. The loser’s hopes of reaching...
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS Sports

crysalex16

crys Wild card weekend😃 Today’s mood: Go Bills! & Fuck Brady! 23 seconds ago

eomrules

NFL = WWE RT @AroundTheNFL: New Podcast 📢📢 The Wild Card Weekend preview is up. Special guest @MikeGiardi calls in to talk about the health of Tom Br… 6 minutes ago

ScottWipeOut

Scott Graham Join us for Wild Card Weekend on @westwood1sports. On the air for @BuffaloBills and @HoustonTexans. You’ll hear fro… https://t.co/Xx11IuT2Z9 8 minutes ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Opinion: NFL wild-card weekend: Is Tom Brady playing in his final game with Patriots? https://t.co/2dcMPBk9Cm via @USATODAY 12 minutes ago

FLEESPORTS

FLEE TV ™ ‘It’s too late to be scared’ Tom Brady isn’t accustomed to posting pre-game, pump-up videos during Wild Card Weeke… https://t.co/T76ugVeiqr 14 minutes ago

Nate_2123

🇲🇽 RT @Complex: 🔘 Seahawks vs. Eagles: “Eagles take this one in an upset.” 🔘 Titans vs. Pats: Tom Brady’s last game as a Patriot? Predictions… 25 minutes ago

JimSannes

Jim Sannes Tom Brady popped up on the injury report with an elbow injury in Week 12. Prior to that, his efficiency was in li… https://t.co/0RdCkX7cQb 32 minutes ago

Beyondthe120

Beyond The 120 Podcast My picks for wild card weekend are: #bills #patriots #saints #seahawks I refuse to be the one to count out Bill and Brady at home 😂 34 minutes ago

