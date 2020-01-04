Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India's 2007 T-20 World Cup star Irfan Pathan announces retirement

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year [Video]Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year

Let's take a look at the iconic moments from the field of sports from 2019, From India winning their first-ever Test series in Australia to Mumbai Indians lifting their fourth IPL trophy to Eoin..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:13Published

India plays every match with World Cup in mind Bharat Arun [Video]India plays every match with World Cup in mind Bharat Arun

India plays every match with World Cup in mind Bharat Arun

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | India's World T20 hero Irfan Pathan retires

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has retired from international cricket more than seven years after playing his last match for the national cricket team.
News24

Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all formats

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career which...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.