FA Cup: Aaron Wilbraham draws Rochdale level against Newcastle

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Veteran striker Aaron Wilbraham equalises for Rochdale against Premier League Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup at Spotland.
"The whole team is a joke", "Get rid" - Many Newcastle fans fumed over major FA Cup moment

Newcastle United fans were furious to see their side concede to Aaron Wilbraham for Rochdale to draw level in the FA Cup.
Football FanCast

Rochdale boss reveals personal tragedy for FA Cup hero Aaron Wilbraham who stunned Newcastle

Aaron Wilbraham was playing through the heartbreak of his mother’s death when he came off the bench to earn Rochdale an FA Cup replay against Newcastle. The...
talkSPORT


