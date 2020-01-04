Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup RESULTS: Rochdale stun injury-stricken Newcastle as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham earns replay for League One club

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Rochdale pulled off the first shock of the FA Cup third round as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham earned a 1-1 draw with Premier League Newcastle at Spotland. The Dale, currently battling relegation in League One, will travel to St James’ Park for a replay thanks to a spirited display which saw them equalise 11 minutes from […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 [Video]David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United, FA Cup third round

Forty-year-old Aaron Wilbraham scores late on to earn League One Rochdale a replay against Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndependentNews24talkSPORTFootball FanCast

Steve Bruce bemoans Newcastle’s inability to score goals as £40m Joelinton fails to shine in FA Cup draw with Rochdale

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce bemoaned his side’s ‘frailties’ as £40million striker Joelinton struggled again during their draw in their FA Cup...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict [Talk Sport] - FA Cup RESULTS: Rochdale stun injury-stricken Newcastle, Watford blow 3-0 lead against Tranmere, Nor… https://t.co/dmKlQTOWOJ 4 hours ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @4PawShop: #FACup #Football FA Cup RESULTS: Rochdale stun injury-stricken Newcastle as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham earns replay for Leag… 7 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #FACup #Football FA Cup RESULTS: Rochdale stun injury-stricken Newcastle as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham earns repla… https://t.co/bpDlwyHr22 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.