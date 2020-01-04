Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA CupNewcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale Cup replay against Newcastle

Forty-year-old Aaron Wilbraham scores late on to earn League One Rochdale a replay against Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportBBC Local News

Rochdale vs Newcastle LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary for FA Cup third round clash at Spotland

It’s a New Year and that means it’s time for the FA Cup third round! talkSPORT will be bringing you the best of the cup action this weekend and we’ll be...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

everything_NE

EverythingNorthEast NEWS: Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup - https://t.co/xTnbumbo8p 2 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in 1-1 draw in FA Cup. by @sdouglas80 https://t.co/7EFacLjoTL 2 hours ago

NguyenV42693210

Nguyen Van Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd tier Rochdale in FA Cup Burnley https://t.co/WkEc2JbKs1 #Newcastle,#Burnley,#FACup https://t.co/4Rl1actgbS 3 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Newcastle taken to FA Cup replay by Rochdale. MORE: https://t.co/uHX97mP1rX https://t.co/3W0dasL1n8 3 hours ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup https://t.co/ejRNZpdtiQ 3 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News Newcastle was taken to a replay by third-tier Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, continuing the… https://t.co/qkeiFaw1e6 3 hours ago

toi_sudheendraT

Sudheendra Tripathi Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup 4 hours ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup : Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup… https://t.co/1TO7IGAV9e 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.