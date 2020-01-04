Global  

David Beckham set to appoint Tony Pulis’ son as assistant manager at Inter Miami

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
David Beckham is set to make another addition to his Inter Miami team, with the appointment of the Tony Pulis’ son Anthony, as assistant manager. Ahead of the 2020 MLS season, England legend Beckham confirmed that former Monterrey boss Diego Alonso would be the first man to be put in charge of his side. According […]
News video: Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami hire Diego Alonso as coach

Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami hire Diego Alonso as coach 00:36

 Former Uruguay striker Diego Alonso is named coach of David Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami.

New MLS side Miami name Alonso as head coach

David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the...
Reuters Also reported by Sify Seattle Times News24 SoccerNews.com

David Beckham lines up Pulis Jr for Inter Miami as announcement planned

David Beckham lines up Pulis Jr for Inter Miami as announcement plannedStoke City news | Former Stoke midfielder Anthony Pulis has been building his reputation as a coach in the United States
The Sentinel Stoke


