David Beckham set to appoint Tony Pulis’ son as assistant manager at Inter Miami
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () David Beckham is set to make another addition to his Inter Miami team, with the appointment of the Tony Pulis’ son Anthony, as assistant manager. Ahead of the 2020 MLS season, England legend Beckham confirmed that former Monterrey boss Diego Alonso would be the first man to be put in charge of his side. According […]
David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the... Reuters Also reported by •Sify •Seattle Times •News24 •SoccerNews.com