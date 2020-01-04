Global  

Patriots fans should fear Ryan Tannehill upstaging Tom Brady in Titans wild card game

Daily Star Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Patriots fans should fear Ryan Tannehill upstaging Tom Brady in Titans wild card gameRyan Tannehill and Tom Brady go head-to-head as the Tennessee Titans play the New England Patriots in their wild card NFL clash. The loser’s hopes of reaching the Super Bowl will end
News video: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft With Steve Burton Ahead Of Wild Card Game Vs. Titans 04:48

 Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined Steve Burton on the field at Gillette Stadium ahead of Saturday night's Patriots-Titans Wild Card matchup.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Patriots Fans Pumped For Wildcard Game [Video]Patriots Fans Pumped For Wildcard Game

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published

Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady [Video]Patriots Fans Remain Confident In Tom Brady

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom Brady

Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom BradyThis Saturday, the New England Patriots will play their first Wild Card game since 2009 against the Tennessee Titans. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview the...
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Skip Bayless on Brady and Belichick: 'It feels like the dynasty is teetering'

Skip Bayless on Brady and Belichick: 'It feels like the dynasty is teetering'Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that the AFC Wild Card Game this Saturday may be the last game that Tom Brady will play with the New England Patriots. Skip...
FOX Sports

