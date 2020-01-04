Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw on TV?

Wales Online Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place after the FA Cup third round matches this weekend
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd 01:35

 Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

ROK Cup Singapore Round 5/ Rok Cup Asia Finals Highlights [Video]ROK Cup Singapore Round 5/ Rok Cup Asia Finals Highlights

🏎💦 It was wild wild wet at the KF1 Karting Circuit in Kranji for the ROK Cup Singapore Round 5/ Rok Cup Asia Finals that put the drivers to the test and ensured plenty of thrills and spills!..

Credit: 1playsports.com     Duration: 05:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked ASAP after Wolves FA Cup draw

Man Utd fans want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked ASAP after Wolves FA Cup drawManchester United failed to register a single shot on target as they played out a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Molineux
Daily Star Also reported by •Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale in FA Cup

Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a draw in a third round clash.
News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

VarinRooBat

Aria RT @AraiHusky: Heres the first round of pillowy lip doodles I promised ya guys! I'll probably do another page when I draw again. Ya'll hav… 6 minutes ago

doctorwhogeek13

Emily-Rose You know it's the next round draw when the bets are already being placed at work. Hoping for Northampton Or Birmingham personally 6 minutes ago

mikaelpedersen2

mikael pedersen @tovers98 When is the draw for the next round? 7 minutes ago

Lachyhough9

Lachy RT @TheKopHQ: When is the FA Cup 4th Round draw? Asking for the Kids 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.