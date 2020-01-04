Global  

Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary as Merseyside rivals face off in FA Cup showdown

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head in the FA Cup third round this weekend. The two sides have had vastly different fortunes this season. European champions Liverpool won the Club World Cup recently and are running away with the Premier League title. Everton have seen an upturn in form since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival but […]
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup [Video]Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Marco Silva sacked as Everton manager [Video]Marco Silva sacked as Everton manager

Marco Silva tries to deflect questions about his future during his final press conference before being sacked as manager of Everton. The 42-year-old from Portugal lost his job after eight defeats in 11..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Gillingham vs West Ham LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary as League One side eye FA Cup upset

League One Gillingham host West Ham of the Premier League in the FA Cup this weekend. The Gills are currently 11th in League One and are unbeaten in their last...
talkSPORT

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary for FA Cup third round clash at Molineux

Wolves host Manchester United this weekend in an all-Premier League FA CUP third round tie. The two sides are only separated by one point in the top-flight and...
talkSPORT

