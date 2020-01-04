Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary as Merseyside rivals face off in FA Cup showdown

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head in the FA Cup third round this weekend. The two sides have had vastly different fortunes this season. European champions Liverpool won the Club World Cup recently and are running away with the Premier League title. Everton have seen an upturn in form since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival but […] 👓 View full article

