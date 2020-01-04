Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man City v Port Vale – Follow the match LIVE with TEAMtalk

Team Talk Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Follow Manchester City's FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale LIVE with TEAMtalk here.

The post Man City v Port Vale – Follow the match LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man City v Port Vale team news as Sergio Aguero starts

Man City v Port Vale team news as Sergio Aguero startsConfirmed team news from Port Vale's FA Cup third round tie at Manchester City
The Sentinel Stoke

'I usually tell my players - well you're not playing Man City!' - Port Vale boss

'I usually tell my players - well you're not playing Man City!' - Port Vale bossPort Vale boss John Askey has his say ahead of his team's FA Cup tie at Manchester City
The Sentinel Stoke

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gr0wler1968

gr0wler1968 RT @Livestream_102: Watch Manchester City vs Port Vale Live Stream HD 👇🏻⚽🔥❤️ Follow @Footbal26496567 #MNCPVA #FACup #ManCity https://t.c… 1 minute ago

PMatsekane

Pule Matsekane 🇿🇦🇿🇦 RT @SkyFootball: HT #FACup Third Round scores: Bournemouth 1-0 Luton Leicester 2-0 Wigan Wolves 0-0 Man Utd Man City 2-1 Port Vale Fl… 3 minutes ago

rafaellyrocha3

rafaelly rocha RT @AksFkaps: Live coverage → Live Stream Free 👇👇 Wolves 🆚 Manchester United Link👉https://t.co/Cgcy4f5nme Manchester City 🆚 Port Vale L… 7 minutes ago

AksFkaps

Bernando Live coverage → Live Stream Free 👇👇 Wolves 🆚 Manchester United Link👉https://t.co/Cgcy4f5nme Manchester City 🆚 Po… https://t.co/w7toppjOSV 8 minutes ago

ClimaxMulla

Oyindamola💭 RT @SkyFootball: GOAL Man City 1-0 Port Vale (Zinchenko 19') 📲 Follow all of today's #FACup third round action here 👇 8 minutes ago

lukeharriison

lukë RT @SkyFootball: GOAL Man City 1-1 Port Vale (Pope 35') 📲 Follow all of today's #FACup third round action here 👇 11 minutes ago

SkyFootball

Sky Sports Football HT #FACup Third Round scores: Bournemouth 1-0 Luton Leicester 2-0 Wigan Wolves 0-0 Man Utd Man City 2-1 Port V… https://t.co/h62wp6gsm6 15 minutes ago

LiveFootball771

Live Football 77 Lead Man City 2-1 Go Half Time LIVE STREAM HD #ManCity Manchester City Vs Port Vale Computer:… https://t.co/MZTVaQkNTu 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.