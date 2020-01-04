FWP Aston Villa NEWS: Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/5JUSvcabZP 4 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/ll7G2hMmwo https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/H4tVj6Ropp 8 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/WQQZeCTlYZ https://t.co/O2EVh9HCPQ 8 minutes ago World News Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/9PGRPXXi89 https://t.co/m56owHsL6B 8 minutes ago BirdOwl Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/YOdryMblOe via @BBCWorld https://t.co/Vtpc2WJ22U 8 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/o7WowlOtiN ⟶ via… https://t.co/eEwyizUdTa 8 minutes ago 🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa https://t.co/KL8xjmpCim @BBCSport https://t.co/PRrhmYCZWu 11 minutes ago Sortiwa Harry Arter's fantastic strike gives Fulham win over Aston Villa Harry Arter comes off the bench to make his fir… https://t.co/mcwdYIEpKq 12 minutes ago