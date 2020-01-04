Steve Bruce bemoans Newcastle’s inability to score goals as £40m Joelinton fails to shine in FA Cup draw with Rochdale
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce bemoaned his side’s ‘frailties’ as £40million striker Joelinton struggled again during their draw in their FA Cup third round clash. Veteran Aaron Wilbraham, 40, struck late to snatch a richly-deserved 1-1 draw for League One Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday. Wilbraham combined with fellow substitute Luke Matheson, […]
