Steve Bruce bemoans Newcastle’s inability to score goals as £40m Joelinton fails to shine in FA Cup draw with Rochdale

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce bemoaned his side’s ‘frailties’ as £40million striker Joelinton struggled again during their draw in their FA Cup third round clash. Veteran Aaron Wilbraham, 40, struck late to snatch a richly-deserved 1-1 draw for League One Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday. Wilbraham combined with fellow substitute Luke Matheson, […]
 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side's inability to score goals cost them as they drew 1-1 at Rochdale on Saturday.

FA Cup: Newcastle's Miguel Almiron gives them the lead v Rochdale

Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron gives Steve Bruce's side the lead against League One Rochdale in the FA Cup third round game at Spotland.
BBC Sport

Sport24.co.za | Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale in FA Cup

Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a draw in a third round clash.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC SportFootball FanCast

