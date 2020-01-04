Global  

Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors final

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Russia beats Sweden 5-4 to reach world juniors finalIvan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4 to reach the final of the world junior hockey championship
Recent related news from verified sources

Undermanned Canada rebounds from embarrassing loss to Russia, beats Germany at world juniors

Joel Hofer won his first-ever international start at any level, and Canada beat Germany 4-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Monday in Ostrava, Czech...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Russia to play for world junior gold after OT win over Sweden

Ivan Morozov's goal at 3:24 of overtime lifted Russia to a 5-4 semifinal victory over Sweden at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday and a berth in...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

