Gillingham vs West Ham LIVE: Full talkSPORT commentary as League One side eye FA Cup upset

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

League One Gillingham host West Ham of the Premier League in the FA Cup this weekend. The Gills are currently 11th in League One and are unbeaten in their last seven games. The Hammers, meanwhile, hit back from their recent woes but smashing Bournemouth in returning manager David Moyes’ first game back. Gillingham and West […] 👓 View full article

