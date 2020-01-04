Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

England in South Africa: Writing off James Anderson & Stuart Broad 'silly' - Sam Curran

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Anyone who writes off James Anderson and Stuart Broad is "silly", says England all-rounder Sam Curran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

TROLLS 2 WORLD TOUR Movie [Video]TROLLS 2 WORLD TOUR Movie

Plot synopsis: Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Broad, Anderson lift England as South Africa slips to 60-3

Veteran fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson injected new life into England to send South Africa sliding to 60-3 on Day 2 of the second test on Saturday....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsReuters IndiaIndependentSifyMid-Day

Not afraid of taking big decisions, says Chris Silverwood

London [UK], Dec 31 (ANI): "England would not be afraid of taking big decisions," said side's coach Chris Silverwood when asked whether the team can drop pacers...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.