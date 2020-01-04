Global  

FA Cup: Leicester take lead as Wigan's Tom Pearce scores own goal on debut

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Wigan's Tom Pearce scores an embarrassing own goal on his debut as Leicester take the lead in their FA Cup third round match at the King Power Stadium.
Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup: Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic highlights

Watch highlights as a Tom Pearce own goal and a Harvey Barnes strike help Leicester City beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.
BBC Sport

Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic report and reaction: Harvey Barnes adds to own goal but Foxes suffer double blow

Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic report and reaction: Harvey Barnes adds to own goal but Foxes suffer double blowLive updates from the King Power Stadium as Leicester City host the Latics in the third round of the FA Cup
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •BBC Sport

