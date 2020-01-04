Eli Manning wins Bart Starr Award for character and leadership, as voted on by NFL players Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Manning is adding another milestone to his list of achievements as the New York Giants' quarterback 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Victor Gomez RT @Giants: NFL players have voted Eli Manning as the 2020 Bart Starr Award Winner! Mrs. Starr called to personally congratulate him 👏 📝:… 29 seconds ago Hunter Bryant RT @TheRebelWalk: Eli has been voted the winner of the Bart Starr Award by the NFL players. The honor is given to the player who best exemp… 4 minutes ago George Bernard Vieto Eli Manning wins Bart Starr Award for character and leadership, as voted on by NFL players https://t.co/avXAf2mPrH… https://t.co/cjcm9QNMkF 18 minutes ago