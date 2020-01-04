Global  

Eli Manning wins Bart Starr Award for character and leadership, as voted on by NFL players

CBS Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Manning is adding another milestone to his list of achievements as the New York Giants' quarterback
