Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Varane gets Zidane´s men back on track with derby win

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Raphael Varane scored one and played a big part in another as Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory away at neighbours Getafe that took them top of LaLiga. Madrid drew three straight league matches prior to the two-week break, including back-to-back games without scoring, but got back on track on their […]

The post Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Varane gets Zidane´s men back on track with derby win appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Varane helps Real Madrid win 3-0 at Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Defender Raphael Varane scored one goal and helped to force a goalkeeping error for another to secure Real Madrid a 3-0 win at Getafe on Saturday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsZee NewsSifyCaughtOffside

Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Raphael Varane and Luka Modric score in win

Real Madrid move back to the top of La Liga - for a few hours at least - thanks to victory at neighbours Getafe.
BBC News

