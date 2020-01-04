Manchester City vs Port Vale: The match in pictures

Follow Manchester City's FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale LIVE with TEAMtalk here. The post Man City v Port Vale – Follow the match LIVE with...

Manchester City v Port Vale LIVE - All the action as Man City name strong side Live blog from Port Vale's FA Cup third round game away to Manchester City. Vale are being cheered on by 8,000 travelling supporters at the Etihad.

The Sentinel Stoke 8 hours ago



