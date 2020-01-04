Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester City vs Port Vale: The match in pictures

The Sentinel Stoke Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Manchester City vs Port Vale: The match in picturesIt wads a big occasion for Port Vale and their fans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep pleased with Harwood-Bellis' progress

Pep pleased with Harwood-Bellis' progress 00:31

 Pep Guardiola is pleased with the progress being made by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who scored in Manchester City's 4-1 FA Cup win over Port Vale.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernardo Silva handed one-game ban for Mendy tweet [Video]Bernardo Silva handed one-game ban for Mendy tweet

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva must serve a one-match ban over a tweet he sent about team-mate Benjamin Mendy. The Portuguese posted pictures of Mendy as a child alongside the mascot for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City v Port Vale – Follow the match LIVE with TEAMtalk

Follow Manchester City's FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale LIVE with TEAMtalk here. The post Man City v Port Vale – Follow the match LIVE with...
Team Talk

Manchester City v Port Vale LIVE - All the action as Man City name strong side

Live blog from Port Vale's FA Cup third round game away to Manchester City. Vale are being cheered on by 8,000 travelling supporters at the Etihad.
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

Pepsgaff

Joe Guardiola RT @_MrDavidJones: SPORT: Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale: Tom Pope revises John Stones prediction after FA Cup defeat https://t.co/VBEa0npZ… 5 seconds ago

sosamcchicken

.... RT @sportbible: Tom Pope on Twitter last year: "If I played against John Stones every week, I'd get 40 a season." 😬 7 months later and Tom… 31 seconds ago

Pakistanfilms1

Jabar Dad Loves Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Leicester 2-0 Wigan Wol… https://t.co/l6kceYwsEq 41 seconds ago

Anthonycoyne11

Anthony coyne RT @SportingLifeFC: 🏆 Port Vale captain @Tom_Pope9 leads his side out against Manchester City in the FA Cup this afternoon... ...but how w… 49 seconds ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict PEP GUARDIOLA PRESS CONFERENCE | MAN CITY 4-1 PORT VALE | FA CUP | Youtube https://t.co/dw1UV7vg4H 54 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Tom #Pope reveals what Man City squad did to him after FA Cup win vs Port Vale - Manchester Evening News #ManUtd… https://t.co/K84IG6F7by 54 seconds ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale: Tom Pope revises John Stones prediction after FA Cup defeat FA Cup: Manchester Ci… https://t.co/g4HgNjFJVT 1 minute ago

Ojohnston1999

Oliver Johnston RT @Football__Tweet: Tom Pope starts for Port Vale today against Manchester City's John Stones. Imagine if he bagged a hat-trick. 😂😂 https… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.