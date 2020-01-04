Global  

Baldwin, McDermott lift No. 11 Butler over Creighton 71-57

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Baldwin, McDermott lift No. 11 Butler over Creighton 71-57Kamar Baldwin scored all 20 of his points in the second half Saturday and Sean McDermott added 18 to help No. 11 Butler pull away from Creighton 71-57.
