Baldwin, McDermott lift No. 11 Butler over Creighton 71-57 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Kamar Baldwin scored all 20 of his points in the second half Saturday and Sean McDermott added 18 to help No. 11 Butler pull away from Creighton 71-57. Kamar Baldwin scored all 20 of his points in the second half Saturday and Sean McDermott added 18 to help No. 11 Butler pull away from Creighton 71-57. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Butler BB Report Baldwin, McDermott lift No. 11 Butler over Creighton 71-57 #ButlerBB https://t.co/8IHc7ZdmJ5 https://t.co/zNR77njnRD 4 hours ago Sports News Baldwin, McDermott lift No. 11 Butler over Creighton 71-57 https://t.co/bvBEPrhqLM 5 hours ago