Brandon Williams has ‘cemented’ place in Man Utd team after Adama Traore battle, fans say

Daily Star Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Brandon Williams has ‘cemented’ place in Man Utd team after Adama Traore battle, fans sayBrandon Williams was impressive against Adama Traore as Wolves and Manchester United played out a goalless draw in the FA Cup third round at Molineux
