Man City players including Benjamin Mendy were ‘winding John Stones up’ weeks before FA Cup tie, claims Port Vale striker Tom Pope

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
John Stones was being ‘wound up’ by his Manchester City teammates including Benjamin Mendy in the lead-up to their FA Cup tie against Port Vale. This is according to Vale striker Tom Pope, who made an outlandish claim about Stones last summer. Pope said he would score ’40 goals a season’ if he played against […]
