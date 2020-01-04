Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cowboys interview Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis as declaration on Jason Garrett awaits, per reports

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The beginning of the Dallas Cowboys' search, according to multiple reports, began with a pair of ex-NFL head coaches: Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Believes Jason Garrett 'Will Be Coaching In The NFL Next Year' [Video]Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Believes Jason Garrett 'Will Be Coaching In The NFL Next Year'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has let his thoughts be known on head coach Jason Garrett's future. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy to be coach, AP source says

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation say the Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their coach, the surest sign so far the team is...
Denver Post

Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis as Jason Garrett remains in limbo

The Cowboys' bizarre coaching situation continues
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.