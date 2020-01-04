Global  

Oilers' Draisaitl, McDavid tied atop NHL scoring race after win at Boston

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas each had a second-period goal off a poor Boston play, Connor McDavid added an insurance score in the third after being stopped twice by Jaroslav Halak and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Bruins 4-1 on Saturday.
