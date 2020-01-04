Oilers' Draisaitl, McDavid tied atop NHL scoring race after win at Boston

Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas each had a second-period goal off a poor Boston play, Connor McDavid added an insurance score in the third after being stopped twice by Jaroslav Halak and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Bruins 4-1 on Saturday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Connor McDavid records hat trick against Ducks Connor McDavid earns his 400th NHL point on a goal in the 1st period and scores twice more in the 3rd, setting the table for the Oilers in a 6-2 win against the Ducks Credit: NHL Duration: 03:47Published on November 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4 TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday...

Seattle Times 30 minutes ago



Oilers surge past Bruins for 4-1 victory BOSTON (AP) — Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas each had a second-period goal off a poor Boston play, Connor McDavid added an insurance score in the third after...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this