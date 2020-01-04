Video: David Lopez scores header to give Espanyol lead vs Barcelona Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CaughtOffside Espanyol have taken the lead against rivals Barcelona... #Espanyol #Barca https://t.co/17CDhKEpze 3 hours ago