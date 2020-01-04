Global  

BT Sport forced to apologised after fans chant ‘Robbie Savage is a w*****’ during televised Rochdale vs Newcastle FA Cup tie

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
BT Sport issued an apology as fans were heard chanting explicitly about Robbie Savage during Rochdale’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. Savage, 45, was targeted by nearby supporters with ‘Robbie Savage is a w*****’ chants during the clash at Spotland Stadium. The tie was televised live on BT Sport and the chants could be heard […]
