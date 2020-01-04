Global  

No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in PhillyIzaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra
