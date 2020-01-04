Global  

"I couldn't have asked for more from team' - Port Vale boss on Man City defeat

The Sentinel Stoke Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
I couldn't have asked for more from team' - Port Vale boss on Man City defeatPort Vale boss John ASkey has his say after Port Vale went down to a battling 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Wilder: My team were excellent [Video]Wilder: My team were excellent

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reflects on his team's 2-0 defeat to Man City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:23Published

Robinson: People can be proud of Oxford [Video]Robinson: People can be proud of Oxford

Karl Robinson says he's very proud of his Oxford United sides performance in their 3-1 defeat to Man City. The League One side gave City a good run for their money and managed to have more shots..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Epilepsy will not get the better of me' - the Port Vale captain preparing to face Man City

Leon Legge has lived with epilepsy since the age of 16. On Saturday, he leads League Two Port Vale out against holders Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.
BBC News

Cristian Montano grateful for Port Vale support and relishing Man City test

Cristian Montano grateful for Port Vale support and relishing Man City testCristian Montano is set to line up for Port Vale at Manchester City in the FA Cup third round
The Sentinel Stoke


