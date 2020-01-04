Global  

Josh Allen catches first career TD pass to give Bills lead

ESPN Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Allen caught a pass from John Brown to get the Bills off to a good start in their AFC wild-card game.
How to watch Bills vs. Texans: NFL live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Bills QB Josh Allen will be making his NFL playoff debut in Houston, while Texans QB Deshaun Watson also seeks his first postseason victory.
USATODAY.com

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans AFC wild-card playoff preview: Will QB Josh Allen deliver?

Bills QB Josh Allen will be making his first career playoff start against a Texans team that returns standout defensive end J.J. Watt.
USATODAY.com

achalmers_72

Adam Chalmers RT @ForeverGridiron: Josh Allen has 82 more passing yards in the first half than Deshaun Watson. Josh Allen has 10 more rushing yards in t… 23 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Josh Allen catches first career TD pass to give Bills lead https://t.co/ZSMMK3qj8Y 31 minutes ago

PokerArticles

Poker Articles Josh Allen catches first career TD pass to give Bills lead https://t.co/KbFbK7zESR 36 minutes ago

ForeverGridiron

FG 🏈 Josh Allen has 82 more passing yards in the first half than Deshaun Watson. Josh Allen has 10 more rushing yards i… https://t.co/OQOh0TeKgY 39 minutes ago

mcc2129

Mcc2129 RT @APfeifer24: Josh Allen had more catches in the first half than DeAndre Hopkins. 39 minutes ago

APfeifer24

x-Adam Pfeifer Josh Allen had more catches in the first half than DeAndre Hopkins. 41 minutes ago

NFLFANINENGLAND

NFLFANINENGLAND First half Bills @ Texans - Nuke Hopkins 0 catches - Bills QB Josh Allen 1 catch 1 TD @Full10Yards Texans are just… https://t.co/J6Q9nCJO86 44 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Josh Allen catches first career TD pass to give Bills lead https://t.co/my30sd5xVb 1 hour ago

