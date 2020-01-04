Global  

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas fined $25,000

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas fined $25,000Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for making inappropriate contact with a game official
Recent related news from verified sources

Wizards' Thomas fined $25K for contact with ref

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making inappropriate contact with a game official.
ESPN

Wizards’ Thomas ejected for making contact with official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter of the Wizards’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday...
Seattle Times


