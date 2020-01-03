Shawn King For the first time in over a decade, I’m going to sit down and watch a #Hockey Night in Canada doubleheader on #CBC… https://t.co/XhCCuW2hRe 2 hours ago

Rich Thorpe @inthefade Islanders on the main game on Hockey Night In Canada, you've got at least until 714pm before they bother dropping the puck. 2 hours ago

NHL on Scoreboard Page Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Leafs https://t.co/HSiPJSR4cq https://t.co/T8TGyhQKow 3 hours ago

Canadian Refugees Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Leafs https://t.co/zUeM8X3Ex9 4 hours ago

sportcentar.info Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Leafs https://t.co/7QRqnMCH7j 7 hours ago

MLB &NHL News Now Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Leafs - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/5e63PYEvsQ 12 hours ago

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Islanders vs. Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada | CBC Sports https://t.co/6pqNWXxqou 12 hours ago