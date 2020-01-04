Global  

Joe Gomez previews Liverpool FC v Everton in FA Cup

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Joe Gomez has insisted he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are ready for their Merseyside derby showdown with Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are preparing to host their local rivals in the third round at Anfield as Liverpool FC sign off from a hectic festive period for Jurgen Klopp’s men. […]

The post Joe Gomez previews Liverpool FC v Everton in FA Cup appeared first on The Sport Review.
 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

