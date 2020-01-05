Global  

Carlisle: Teams 'taking liberties' defending Doncic

ESPN Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Coach Rick Carlisle on Saturday spoke out against how teams have been defending Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, saying that level of aggressiveness is not "in the spirit of what the game should look like."
