Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to play in four different decades

CBS Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Vince Carter's longevity hit a new peak on Saturday against the Pacers
News video: Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History 00:57

 Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History. Carey became the first artist to ever top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in four different decades. "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is No. 1 on the first chart of the 2020s, cemented the achievement. It is the third consecutive week that Carey's Christmas hit...

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Carter becomes first NBA player to appear in four decades

Vince Carter made history on Saturday night when he became the first NBA player to appear in a game in four different decades. Long live Vinsanity.
ESPN Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

BellaReznick

Tawanda Blellock RT @NBA: Vince Carter checks in to a standing ovation as he becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to play in four decades. https://t.co/x… 16 seconds ago

MikeOnTheM00N

Mr. Rey-ger RT @ComplexSneakers: Vince Carter becomes the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades. Half Man, All Amazing 👏 #H15TO… 44 seconds ago

thenba101

NBA 101 Vince Carter becomes first NBA player to appear in four decades https://t.co/3Zo80ulgir 2 minutes ago

ZJW777

Zach RT @ChrisKirschner: Vince Carter has checked in and officially becomes the first player in NBA history to play in four decades. 3 minutes ago

DirkNowitzki365

Dirk Nowitzki Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to play in four different decades - CBS Sports https://t.co/x1aNIBsvzM 4 minutes ago

