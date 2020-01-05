Global  

Carter becomes first NBA player to appear in four decades

ESPN Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Vince Carter made history on Saturday night when he became the first NBA player to appear in a game in four different decades. Long live Vinsanity.
Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to play in four different decades

Vince Carter's longevity hit a new peak on Saturday against the Pacers
CBS Sports

